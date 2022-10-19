Airplane seat size: FAA wants public's comments on seating dimensions

article

The Federal Aviation Administration is considering new safety standards on airplanes , including seating dimensions.

The agency is asking the public to submit comments on the matter until Nov. 1.

Comments should address seat width, pitch, and length as it pertains to safe emergency airplane evacuation.

In addition, commenters are being asked to provide information regarding the minimum seat dimensions necessary to ensure safety during airplane evacuation of a broad range of passengers, including children, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

"The FAA is not requesting comments regarding matters unrelated to the agency's determination under section 577, such as how the dimensions of passenger seats might relate to passenger comfort or convenience," the FAA said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is warning travelers that people with disabilities or pets will have an even tougher experience if seat size decreases.

The New York Democrat said passengers are forced to pack in like "sardines," saying that cramped seats are a "huge problem" for travelers.

"Every inch counts when it comes to seats on airplanes," Schumer said, according to The New York Post.

There are more than 13,000 comments since Aug. 3.

In September, a U.S. appeals court heard arguments from a flyer advocacy group urging it to order the FAA to set minimum seat dimensions on passenger planes .

Congress ordered the FAA to establish minimum dimensions for seats within a year when the agency's funding was renewed in Oct. 2018.

