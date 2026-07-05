Seaplane makes hard landing in East River; all occupants rescued

The Brief A seaplane made a hard landing in the East River on Sunday, officials said. Police say that everyone involved was rescued. The plane has since been towed.



A seaplane made a hard landing in the East River on Sunday, officials said.

Seaplane makes hard landing

What we know:

Video showed the plane bobbing in the water just after noon, with one wing submerged as rescue crews worked to get the passengers out.

Police say all onboard, including the two pilots, were rescued; one person suffered a minor injury. The plane has since been towed.

What they're saying:

"The pilot of a Kodiak 100 seaplane made a hard landing today in the East River near Brooklyn, New York, at about noon local time, causing a wing strut to snap," the FAA said in a post on X. "Air traffic control was not providing services to the aircraft. The FAA will investigate."