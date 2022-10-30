Airline giving away lottery prizes to travelers sitting in middle seat

article

No one might like sitting in the middle seat on a plane, but one airline in Australia is trying to make it one of the most fortunate places to be.

Virgin Australia is offering middle-seat passengers who are traveling on domestic flights the chance to win prizes totaling over $230,000.

The airline says the idea came after a survey they did in May where they found that less than 1% of travelers chose the middle seat willingly.

A helicopter bar tour and a cruise in the Caribbean are just some of the 26 prizes the airline is giving away.

To enter, passengers will have to fill in their information on the Virgin Australia app 48 hours before their flight.

The lottery will be available until April 2023.