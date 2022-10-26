National Geographic releases list of top 25 destinations for 2023

article

National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023.

Its "Best of the World" list celebrates destinations and travel experiences that illuminate beauty and diversity grouped into 5 categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and Community.

The 2023 list honors educational journeys for all generations (Family); exciting activities in breathtaking places (Adventure); explorations of history and heritage (Culture); escapes to wild, beautiful places (Nature); and healing journeys, community conservation, giving back, sustainable places and more (Community).

"We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore over the last few years, so with this year’s list, we really wanted to get back to identifying positive stories about destinations and communities," said Amy Alipio, senior editor at National Geographic Travel.

Twilight falls over Delicate Arch and other red rock formations in Arches National Park, one of Utah’s five national parks. (Photograph by Chad Copeland, Nat Geo Image Collection)

The list was created, researched, reported and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites in more than a dozen offices around the world.

National Geographic’s "Best of the World 2023" list:

Culture

Appian Way, Italy

Busan, South Korea

Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China

Egypt

Charleston, South Carolina

Nature

Scottish Highlands

Botswana

Slovenia

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Azores

Adventure

New Zealand

Choquequirao, Peru

Utah

Austrian Alps

Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico

Community

Dodecanese Islands, Greece

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Alberta, Canada

Laos

Ghana

Family

Trinidad and Tobago

San Francisco, California

Colombia

Manchester, UK

Switzerland

The "Best of the World 2023" list is available online. For more of National Geographic's Best of the World list, visit: NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld