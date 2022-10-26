National Geographic releases list of top 25 destinations for 2023
NEW YORK - National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023.
Its "Best of the World" list celebrates destinations and travel experiences that illuminate beauty and diversity grouped into 5 categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and Community.
The 2023 list honors educational journeys for all generations (Family); exciting activities in breathtaking places (Adventure); explorations of history and heritage (Culture); escapes to wild, beautiful places (Nature); and healing journeys, community conservation, giving back, sustainable places and more (Community).
"We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore over the last few years, so with this year’s list, we really wanted to get back to identifying positive stories about destinations and communities," said Amy Alipio, senior editor at National Geographic Travel.
Twilight falls over Delicate Arch and other red rock formations in Arches National Park, one of Utah’s five national parks. (Photograph by Chad Copeland, Nat Geo Image Collection)
The list was created, researched, reported and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s international editorial teams, which serve millions of readers through their magazines and websites in more than a dozen offices around the world.
National Geographic’s "Best of the World 2023" list:
Culture
Appian Way, Italy
Busan, South Korea
Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China
Egypt
Charleston, South Carolina
Nature
Scottish Highlands
Botswana
Slovenia
Big Bend National Park, Texas
Azores
Adventure
New Zealand
Choquequirao, Peru
Utah
Austrian Alps
Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico
Community
Dodecanese Islands, Greece
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Alberta, Canada
Laos
Ghana
Family
Trinidad and Tobago
San Francisco, California
Colombia
Manchester, UK
Switzerland
The "Best of the World 2023" list is available online. For more of National Geographic's Best of the World list, visit: NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld