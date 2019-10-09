Airbnb offering college football fans three overnight stays on Goodyear Blimp

article

Airbnb is inviting college football fans to spend a night aboard the Goodyear Blimp in an ambitious promotion.

The Akron-based tire company will offer three one-night stays aboard the iconic airship inside its hangar in Mogadore, Ohio. The short-term rental giant is offering the promotion as part of a celebration of college football's 150th anniversary.

The booking window opens Oct. 15. The dates available are Oct. 22, 23 and 24. The following Saturday, Oct. 26, the blimp will provide aerial coverage of the Notre Dame vs. Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Mich.

For $150, plus taxes and fees, two guests can spend one night inside the aircraft, which overlooks Lake Wingfoot. The stay will be hosted by Goodyear Chief Pilot Jerry Hissem.

LINK: The Airbnb listing for the Goodyear Blimp can be viewed here

Guests will also receive tickets to the game and official gear. The booking does not include a ride on the blimp.

Advertisement

USA Today reported the hangar is the size of 2.6 football fields. In addition to sleeping inside, the stay comes with a football lounge where guests can watch classic rivalry college football games and a tailgate area.

"Your Blimp accommodations will have you doing a touchdown dance," the listing reads.

Inside the blue and yellow blimp will be a bed and a bathroom, as well as football memorabilia.

The blimp has been providing aerial views of games since the 1955 Rose Bowl and will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as an honorary member later this season, the first non-player or coach to receive the honor.

Airbnb suggests fans keep their eye on the listing so they won't “fumble” their chance at booking a stay.

Get updates on FOXNews.com