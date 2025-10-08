Air traffic staffing problems mount during shutdown, hitting Newark Airport

The Brief Newark Liberty International Airport is experiencing staffing shortages amid the federal government shutdown. The Department of Transportation says some control centers are operating with up to 50% fewer air traffic controllers. The Port Authority warns that prolonged funding gaps could cause widespread delays at Newark, JFK and LaGuardia airports.



The ongoing federal government shutdown is starting to ripple through the skies over the New York region – and Newark Liberty International Airport is feeling the strain already.

What we know:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday that the shutdown is straining air traffic control staffing nationwide, forcing some facilities to operate at half capacity.

"We’ve seen a slight uptick in sick calls and a significant drop in staffing levels," Duffy said, adding that regional centers are being forced to juggle extra workloads to keep flights moving safely.

At Newark, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has placed temporary flight restrictions on operations as the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation attempt to redistribute workloads across nearby centers.

The agency warned that if the shutdown continues, flight delays and cancellations could spread to JFK and LaGuardia, as well as smaller regional airports that rely on Newark’s air traffic systems.

How it compares to 2019

The situation echoes the 2019 government shutdown, when unpaid air traffic controllers called out sick, triggering long delays at East Coast airports including Newark, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Transportation experts say a similar pattern could emerge again as employees miss paychecks and equipment maintenance is delayed. In some cases, regional control centers are handling traffic remotely, as they did Monday evening in California, when Hollywood Burbank Airport relied on nearby facilities for direct flights.

"The system can only absorb so much," one Port Authority operations manager told FOX. "Even small staffing gaps have a ripple effect in this corridor."

Travelers brace for delays

Why you should care:

So far, Newark flights are still operating, but passengers are being warned to check flight statuses before heading to the airport. The Port Authority said it is working closely with the FAA to minimize disruptions, though longer wait times at security and check-in could be unavoidable if federal staffing shortages persist.

Travel analysts say the impact could intensify if the shutdown drags into late October, especially with holiday travel season just weeks away.

Experts say even minor staffing shortages can quickly ripple through the busy Northeast air corridor, affecting arrivals and departures across multiple airports.

On Wednesday, the FAA said that ground stops are possible at both Newark and LaGuardia after noon. As of Wednesday morning, flights out of Newark are delayed by an average of 30 minutes, due to a runway change.

The bigger picture

Big picture view:

Nationwide, the Department of Transportation says staffing and equipment maintenance are among the hardest-hit areas of the shutdown. Some smaller airports have had to divert airspace management to nearby facilities, increasing pressure on already short-handed teams.

If the funding standoff in Washington continues, the Port Authority warns the consequences could stretch from the skies to the terminals — leaving travelers, airlines, and workers in limbo.