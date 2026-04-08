AI expected to reshape most jobs, not replace them, as workplace shifts accelerate: Report

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The Brief A new report finds AI may change how most jobs are done, not just eliminate roles. Researchers say some jobs will still be lost as companies adopt AI tools. Experts warn workers will likely need new skills as workplaces rapidly evolve.



A new global report suggests artificial intelligence may significantly change how Americans work, even in jobs that aren’t eliminated.

What we know:

A recent report from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found artificial intelligence could reshape 50% to 55% of U.S. jobs over the next two to three years.

At the same time, the firm projects that 10% to 15% of jobs could be replaced by AI over the next five years.

The report emphasizes that AI is more likely to change tasks within jobs rather than eliminate entire roles, fundamentally altering how work gets done across industries.

"What people do in these jobs will be different, even if the job is still there," BCG managing director and senior partner Matthew Kropp reportedly told CBS News.

BCG also notes its projections are not a prediction of exact job losses and do not account for all economic factors or future developments in AI. The findings suggest that workers may not lose jobs outright, but they will likely need to adapt to new responsibilities and technologies.

AI sign displayed on a phone screen, a silhouette of a paper in shape of a human face and a binary code displayed on a screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on January 15, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Experts say employees who learn to work alongside AI tools may be better positioned in the job market, while those performing routine tasks could face greater disruption.

The findings suggest many workers may keep their jobs but face major changes in daily responsibilities, while others could see their roles reduced or eliminated entirely.

For workers already affected by automation, the transition can mean job loss, uncertainty and the need to quickly retrain in new fields.

Why you should care:

The findings suggest many workers may keep their jobs but face major changes in daily responsibilities.

Some experts warn that early responses to AI adoption have already included job cuts in certain sectors.

"There’s almost a knee-jerk reaction — we’ll cut jobs and have layoffs. It’s indiscriminate, and that’s harmful for society because we need people to have jobs, but also harmful for companies themselves," Kropp said.

"Yes, some will go away, but many jobs you’ll be reskilling, getting people to work in a different way, and you have to expend effort to do that."

Experts say workers who adapt to AI tools and develop new skills may be better positioned as workplaces evolve.

The report emphasized that AI can augment roles and, in some cases, increase demand for certain jobs as productivity rises.

Big picture view:

While the long-term outlook points to job transformation, some workers are already experiencing the downsides of automation in the form of layoffs or reduced opportunities.

The report highlights a broader shift in how companies are approaching artificial intelligence, with many increasing investments and integrating AI into core operations.

Rather than triggering widespread, immediate job loss, the technology is expected to gradually reshape industries by automating certain tasks while creating demand for new skills.

OpenAI officially launches the AI video generation model Sora in Suqian, Jiangsu, China, on December 10, 2024. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

It remains unclear which specific industries and workers will be most affected as AI adoption accelerates.

The report does not predict exactly how many people will lose jobs or how quickly displaced workers will find new roles.

What's next:

As companies continue adopting AI, the pace of workplace change is expected to accelerate.

How businesses balance automation with deskilling, and how quickly workers adapt, will likely shape the long-term impact on jobs.

Dig deeper:

If you are looking for a closer look at the data and methodology behind these projections, you can explore the full Boston Consulting Group report, which breaks down how AI may reshape specific roles, industries and tasks across the U.S. workforce.

The report also outlines how companies are approaching reskilling, job redesign and long-term workforce planning as AI adoption accelerates.