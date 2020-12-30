Aggressive squirrels terrorizing Queens neighborhood

The Singh family of Rego Park, Queens, shared a video of a squirrel gnawing on their mailbox and then trying to lunge at them to illustrate the ongoing terror they and their neighbors are dealing with.

"They have been randomly attacking people — attacking is anywhere from jumping onto them to scratching and biting aggressively," Vinati Singh said. "We don't know why it's happening."

The Singhs told FOX 5 NY that residents have had roughly 20 unprovoked run-ins with a few highly aggressive squirrels since Thanksgiving. The Forest Hills Patch first reported about the Singh family's experiences.

At least two residents had to seek medical attention. Micheline Frederick said she went to the emergency room to be treated for at least six bites.

"Next thing I know, it's an MMA cage match and I'm losing," Frederick said.

Residents are concerned because this neighborhood has a lot of elderly people and children. They told me that calls to the city, animal control, and the Health Department have gone nowhere. Singh said her last call to 311 was frustrating.

"The NYC Health Department received a complaint about an aggressive squirrel in Rego Park and advised the property owner to hire a New York State licensed trapper," a department spokesperson told FOX 5 NY. "Squirrels and many other small rodents are rarely found to be infected with rabies. If New Yorkers believe they have observed an animal infected with rabies, they should report it to 311."