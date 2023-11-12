Agency of Record: New '60s inspired vinyl lounge opens in Midtown
NEW YORK - There's a new cocktail bar hidden underneath the Renwick Hotel in the heart of Manhattan.
From the team at Patent Pending (another swanky cocktail bar), Agency of Record is a ‘Mad Men’-inspired vinyl lounge that pays homage to the advertising boom of the 1960s.
Think abstract expressionism like Andy Warhol--meets music greats like The Beatles and Stevie Wonder-- with a hint of rebellion from activists like Malcolm X and the Radical Women.
Set just a block away from Grand Central Station and Madison Avenue, the location lends an eccentric flair. (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)
In the background, a live DJ spins old and new classics on vinyl.
Much like the decadent and well-to-do parties of the golden era, Agency of Record is guaranteed to grab your full attention.
(Credit: Adeja Shivonne)
The Renwick Hotel was once home to renowned writers like F. Scott Fitzgerald, John Steinbeck and Thomas Mann--all known for their exquisite and detailed work.
Both the food and drink menu channel this kind of creativity, immersing its customers in a story behind every bite.
The restaurant features American cuisines from a wood-burning kitchen provided by NYC Chef Ed Carew.
Cocktail Menu
Drinks feature a spin on a classic margarita and an old fashioned. (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)
The drink list is divided into four sections having to do with the kind of liquor and mixers used. Titles like "From a Faraway Land," which features a Mai Tai and others like "Everyone is Doing It."
Food Menu
(Credit: Adeja Shivonne)
The menu has American favorites with a bistro flare.
Starters include tuna tartare, onion dip and chips, duck fat fries and oysters.
Main menu items include a lobster cocktail, pepper grilled prawns, a French onion burger and bone-in ribeye.
Don't forget the dessert, which features a spin on an apple strudel and an olive oil cake.
Agency of Record is located at 118 East 40th Street. It's open Monday-Friday from 4pm- 2am, Friday-Saturday from 4pm-4am, and Sunday from 4pm-midnight.
For more information, visit agency-of-record.com.