Agency of Record: New '60s inspired vinyl lounge opens in Midtown

There's a new cocktail bar hidden underneath the Renwick Hotel in the heart of Manhattan.

From the team at Patent Pending (another swanky cocktail bar), Agency of Record is a ‘Mad Men’-inspired vinyl lounge that pays homage to the advertising boom of the 1960s.

Think abstract expressionism like Andy Warhol--meets music greats like The Beatles and Stevie Wonder-- with a hint of rebellion from activists like Malcolm X and the Radical Women.

Set just a block away from Grand Central Station and Madison Avenue, the location lends an eccentric flair. (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)

In the background, a live DJ spins old and new classics on vinyl.

"If it doesn’t sell, it isn’t creative." — David Ogilvy (featured quote at Agency of Record)

Much like the decadent and well-to-do parties of the golden era, Agency of Record is guaranteed to grab your full attention.

The Renwick Hotel was once home to renowned writers like F. Scott Fitzgerald, John Steinbeck and Thomas Mann--all known for their exquisite and detailed work.

Both the food and drink menu channel this kind of creativity, immersing its customers in a story behind every bite.

The restaurant features American cuisines from a wood-burning kitchen provided by NYC Chef Ed Carew.

Cocktail Menu

Drinks feature a spin on a classic margarita and an old fashioned. (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)

The drink list is divided into four sections having to do with the kind of liquor and mixers used. Titles like "From a Faraway Land," which features a Mai Tai and others like "Everyone is Doing It."

Food Menu

The menu has American favorites with a bistro flare.

Starters include tuna tartare, onion dip and chips, duck fat fries and oysters.

Main menu items include a lobster cocktail, pepper grilled prawns, a French onion burger and bone-in ribeye.

Don't forget the dessert, which features a spin on an apple strudel and an olive oil cake.

Agency of Record is located at 118 East 40th Street. It's open Monday-Friday from 4pm- 2am, Friday-Saturday from 4pm-4am, and Sunday from 4pm-midnight.

For more information, visit agency-of-record.com.