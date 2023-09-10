Dudley's off-menu ice cream sundae features truffle fries

Dudley's has been on the corner of Orchard and Broome Street on the Lower East Side since 2012.

Go early or go late. This cozy restaurant captures the essence of a cozy Australian neighborhood bistro.

"I'm just really keen on finding good breakfast spots and brunch spots and I saw the pancakes that they had here on instagram looking really delicious, so I had to come a second time." — Customer

Opposites attract very well at this chic all-day café.

Sweet goes with savory, send savory go with sweet on their menu.

These days it's all about the off-menu sundae, though.

The truffle fry sundae, features soft serve ice cream with fries and shaved truffle.

Other ice cream toppings they offer includes, potato chips, Milo, and honeycomb crunch.

They also offer freshly baked banana bread, espresso-soaked lady fingers, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and an off-menu french fry sundae.

Don't forget to ask what the sundae special is, because it changes every month.

"I'm an og Wendy's dip my fries in my frosty person, so this feels like an elevated truffle moment of that." — Sydney Schiff, Dudley's customer.

Taylor Kelly, General Manager said, "we really take care in looking after people, we love inviting people into our homes into restaurants…"

For more information visit dudleysnyc.com.