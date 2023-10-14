Magic Hour's Pink Pumpkin Patch rooftop pop-up in Times Square: A Halloween spooktacular

article

It's the most wonderful time of fear.

But if you're here for the booze and not so much the boos--you're in the right place.

The Pink Pumpkin Patch pop-up at Magic Hour at the Moxy in Times Square is the perfect place to visit this Halloween season.

Think Alice in Wonderland--meets Halloweentown--who then meets Barbie.

Magic Hour rooftop features hundreds of pink flowers and pumpkins. (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)

NYC's largest indoor-outdoor rooftop bar has long been known for its picture-worthy seasonal pop-ups.

From "The Pink Bunny Beach," this summer, to a pumpkin garden for fall; the terrace has transformed into a blend of spooky allure with pink pumpkins and vibrant floral installations, from now until Nov. 1.

It's absolutely boo-tiful.

Magic Hour rooftop is known for its pink human-sized anthropomorphic bunny statues. (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)

The pink pumpkin vision was produced by Yvonne Najor the Vice President for Tao Group Hospitality in collaboration with Design House Décor. Pastry Chef Erin Cayaban and Senior Beverage Director Nikki McCutcheon teamed up to curate festive desserts and cocktails that go perfectly with the spooky theme.

Halloween-themed treats

Skull Smash Cupcake ($18) left- Carrot cupcake topped with cream cheese frosting and assorted sprinkles Spider Caramel Apples ($12) right - Granny Smith Apples dipped in vanilla caramel and covered in pink glitter (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)

The menu features the spider caramel apple ($12) covered in pink glitter and vanilla caramel on a plate of pink cotton candy.

It also features the Skull Smash Cupcake ($18) that comes with a wooden hammer used to break the white chocolate skull shaped casing on top that's filled with sprinkles.

Flambé pumpkin cake

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flaming Pumpkin ($40) ((Credit: Adeja Shivonne))

The Flaming Pumpkin cake is a must-try at Magic Hour. It's on fire, literally.

The pumpkin shaped cake is lit on fire table-side before melting into a treat covered in spiced frosting.

Spooky cocktails

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Kiss of Death cocktail ($20) - Crafted with rose petal gin, raspberry tea, lemon, and prosecco. (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)

What's a Halloween theme without spooky booze?

Magic Hour's Kiss of Death cocktail is more than just a pretty drink. It's Magic Hour's scary delicious twist on a French 75.

When the drink arrives, it features a tall martini glass with a frozen rose petal shaped frozen gin and a small carafe of lemon and prosecco.

Pour the champagne into the glass and enjoy the mysteriously ominous looking, but very refreshing cocktail.

The menu features lots of interactive aesthetic and tasty treats.

Halloween Menu

Magic Hour will feature its seasonal menu alongside its tradition food menu.

The menu features:

Kiss of Death cocktail ($20) - Crafted with rose petal gin, raspberry tea, lemon, and prosecco

Doctor's Orders cocktail ($70) - Presented as a red cocktail in an IV bag for two with Bacardi Rum and Vita Coco

Flaming Pumpkin ($40) - Featuring a flaming pumpkin head with spiced frosting

Skull Smash Cupcake ($18) - Carrot cupcake topped with cream cheese frosting and assorted sprinkles

Spider Caramel Apples ($12) - Granny Smith Apples dipped in vanilla caramel and covered in pink glitter

Mummy Krispies ($14) - Rice Krispies treats dipped in pink chocolate with candy eyeballs

Places to take pictures

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Adeja Shivonne)

The rooftop is also a great place for Instagram photos and TikToks with friends.

It features several aesthetic backdrops from hundreds of pink flowers and pumpkins, a pink staircase, festive wheelbarrows to views of the city.

Whether it's a birthday, date night or just a spooky night out, Magic Hour at the Moxy in Times Square has a little something for everyone looking to get into the spooky spirit.

Be sure to snag reservations here.