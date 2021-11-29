Age-progressed image of missing girl Dulce Maria Alavez released

article

Authorities in New Jersey have released a rendering of what a girl who has been missing for more than two years might look like now.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office released the new image of Dulce Maria Alavez.

She was five years old when she disappeared from Bridgton City Park in Cumberland County in September 2019. She had been playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother when she mysteriously disappeared.

The children's mother was sitting in her car 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The 3-year-old returned to the car without Alavez.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Investigators say Alavez was lured into the back seat of a red van by a man who has been described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.

In releasing the new rendering authorities said: "Still missing."

Alavez was 3'5" when she was last seen.

The reward for information leading to Dulce's whereabouts stands at $75,000.

Advertisement

The girl’s family plans to hold a "Christmas Miracle Tree Lighting" ceremony at Bridgeton City Park on Dec. 18.