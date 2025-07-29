Midtown gunman likely targeting NFL, took wrong elevator Mayor Adams says | WATCH

The Brief Shooter Shane Tamura drove from Las Vegas to NYC with a high-powered rifle and opened fire at 345 Park Avenue, killing four and critically injuring an NFL employee. Mayor Adams said Tamura intended to reach the NFL’s offices but mistakenly used the wrong elevator bank, ending up on the floor of Rudin Management instead. In a suicide note, Tamura claimed football-related CTE caused his mental illness, despite never having played in the NFL; police are still reviewing his writings.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams tells Good Day New York that the gunman behind Monday’s deadly Midtown office shooting may have been targeting the National Football League, but ended up on the wrong floor after taking the wrong elevator.

Adams also said the shooter blamed the NFL and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) for his mental state, though he never played in the league.

Adams said police were still going through the suicide note.

"We're still going through the suicide note to zero in on the exact reason, but at this time it appears as though something that is attached to his belief he experienced CTE from playing in the NFL," Adams said.

Shooter was reportedly targeting NFL

A split image showing Shane Tamura as a football player in high school next to security footage. (Fox News)

The shooter, 27-year-old Shane Tamura, drove from Las Vegas to New York City with a high-powered rifle before opening fire inside the building. He killed four people, including three civilians and an NYPD officer and critically injured a fifth victim, believed to be an NFL employee.

Although the building houses NFL offices, investigators believe Tamura mistakenly went to the wrong floor.

"There are two different elevator banks, and as you know, anyone has seen many of our corporate buildings, some banks don't go to every floor," Adams said. "He appeared to have gone to the wrong bank, and he ended up on the floor of Rudin Management. And you see on the videos that he discharged the weapons several times."

According to Adams, surveillance footage clearly shows Tamura ended up on the wrong elevator line.

"He appeared to have gone to the wrong floor and, due to the room elevator bank… you can see on the front desk which elevator bank was the NFL. But he did not go to that bank," the mayor said.

Midtown building had safe bathrooms, bulletproof doors

Members of the New York City Police Department Crime Scene Unit work at the scene and enter the building with evidence bags to collect evidence where five people were shot. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"We must commend Rudin Management for the safety precautions that they put in place, even a safe bathroom where you can lock it down with a bulletproof door. Some of the staffers used that," Adams said. "It’s unfortunate that during these days and times, active shooter drills are taking place all across the country, and Rudin Management did their job of clearly having those active shooter drills. And these staffers who were in the building were able to utilize some of the safe rooms, and I believe it played a great role in saving lives of some of the staffers."

The attack took place just after 6 p.m., when many office workers had already left for the day.

Still, several people were caught in the building, and Adams credited security measures with saving lives.

‘It harms cities like New York City'

Police officers and emergency vehicles are seen in a street as police respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. (Credit: JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images

What they're saying:

Tributes poured in for the victims who died in the deadly shooting from New York City officials, law enforcement and President Donald Trump.

Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning, calling the shooter a "crazed lunatic," who committed "a senseless act of violence."

"I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love," the president said. "I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence. My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!"

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also hailed the slain officer, saying he "died as he lived, a hero and protector of New York City. We will never forget you."

Big picture view:

Tamura, who had a misdemeanor trespassing charge on his record, held a concealed carry permit issued in Nevada.

Adams questioned the fact that someone with a reported history of mental illness could legally obtain such a weapon and carry it across state lines into New York City.

"And it harms cities like New York," Adams said. "When you look at the fact we have been on a very focused action of removing illegal guns off our streets…here you have a person that is able to drive from an area where the carry laws are more lax and into our city and have in possession of an automatic weapon of this magnitude."

"That is the battle that we've had as New Yorkers, that we had to actually not only police our city, but police the neighboring states that allow more lax gun laws and they enter our city," he added. "He drove from Las Vegas, as you stated, to come to New York to do harm."

What we don't know:

Police continue to investigate the contents of Tamura’s note, but officials say it repeatedly referenced football and mental decline.

Despite Tamura’s claims, there is no evidence he ever played in the NFL.