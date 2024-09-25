Who will replace NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce a new school chancellor following David Banks' resignation on Tuesday.

The mayor is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

According to sources, Adams is likely to tap Melissa Aviles-Ramos, the deputy chancellor for family and community engagement, to fill the seat.

Who is Melissa Aviles-Ramos?

Aviles-Ramos currently serves as deputy chancellor overseeing family and community engagement, external affairs, and a diverse portfolio.

This includes overseeing intergovernmental affairs, the Office of Language Access, the Panel for Educational Policy, and communication teams.

Since 2007, Aviles-Ramos has held roles ranging from English teacher to principal, deputy superintendent, and acting superintendent within New York City Public Schools.

During her time, she helped to develop "Project Open Arms," which addressed the needs of migrant families.

Her initiatives included advisory councils, community-based projects, and efforts to tackle key student and family issues.

If chosen, Aviles-Ramos would once again be the highest-ranking Latina and Spanish-speaking leader within the NYC Public Schools system.

What happened to Chancellor David Banks?

Banks is the latest high-ranking departure from Mayor Eric Adams' administration amid escalating federal criminal investigations.

The decision comes weeks after federal agents seized Banks' phones, as well as devices belonging to the city's police commissioner, two deputy mayors and a top Adams adviser. The police commissioner, Edward Caban, resigned earlier this month.

In a retirement letter shared with The Associated Press, Banks stated that he informed the mayor of his plan to step down earlier this summer, after making sure the school year began smoothly.

David Banks to step down

Banks, a former teacher, principal, and founder of a network of all-boys public schools, has led the nation's largest public school system since Adams took office in 2022.

His resignation letter did not mention the ongoing federal investigations involving senior aides to Adams, their relatives, campaign fundraising, or potential influence peddling.