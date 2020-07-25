Actress Spencer Grammer slashed at Manhattan restaurant

The daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer was slashed in the are while she was eating dinner at The Black Ant in the East Village section of Manhattan.

It happened near midnight on Friday night when a man pulled out a knife and attacked Spencer Grammer and the man she was with for dinner.

The pair apparently had confronted a man who others said was drunk and demanding service.

He allegedly wouldn’t leave the restaurant and began brawling with the staff.

When Grammer and her friend tried to help calm him down, he allegedly attacked them with the knife.

The pair was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment and then released.

Grammer, 36, is a voiceover actor on Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” cartoon.

The attacker got away and police released photos of him in hopes someone could identify him.



