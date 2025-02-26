Actress Michelle Trachtenberg found dead in Manhattan apartment: reports

article

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who gained notoriety for her roles in "Gossip Girl" and "Harriet the Spy," has died, according to the New York Post and ABC News.

What we know:

The "Ice Princess" star, 39, was found in her luxury apartment near Columbus Circle, according to the Post.

Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant, the Post – who cited sources – reported. Her death is not being investigated as suspicious, according to the outlet.

Who is Michelle Trachtenberg?

The backstory:

Trachtenberg was born in New York City on Oct. 11, 1985. Her first credited role came when she was nine on the 1990s Nickelodeon series, "The Adventures of Pete and Pete," where she played Nona Mecklenberg.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In 1996, Trachtenberg made her film debut in "Harriet the Spy," where she played the title character.

As an adult, Trachtenberg played Dawn Summers, the sister of "Buffy’s" vampire-slaying protagonist, as well as the antagonist Georgina Sparks on "Gossip Girl."