Access to some Nassau County beaches limited to residents only

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has signed an executive order prohibiting non-residents from using Nickerson Beach. The decision is in response to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to keep city beaches closed, as the county does not want its beaches to be overwhelmed by beachgoers from the city.

“Our taxpayers, our residents are the ones who pay the taxes to operate the beach, to make sure it runs well and I believe they should be given priority to use it, exclusively,” Curran said.

Ordinarily, limiting who could use Nickerson Beach would not be allowed as Nassau County has accepted federal money after Superstorm Sandy, but Curran’s office told FOX 5 NY that the federal government is relaxing its mandate because of the overarching COVID-19 health emergency.

The ban will only be in effect while New York City’s beaches are closed.

Bathers using Nickerson Beach this weekend will still have to stay at least six feet apart while walking, and 10 feet apart on their towels, while contact activities like sports are prohibited. Food and drink concessions are also closed.

Jones Beach and Robert Moses State Park are still open to everyone and will be operating at 50 percent capacity.

