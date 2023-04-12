A Taste of Miami: GDNY explores South Beach

FOX 5 NY is profiling Miami’s largest food and wine event in the country: The South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Get a seat at the table of the hottest restaurants in town.

Exclusive interviews with some of the biggest celebrities jumping into the cocktail world, including Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, David Grutman and DJ Khaled, as well as one of your favorite celebrity chefs, Alex Guarnaschelli.

Plus, the social media stars taking over the Miami food scene. Interviews with Kalen Allen, Nick Digiovanni and the Pasta Queen.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Dos Hombres Mezcal was founded by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, the actors from Breaking Bad.

The mezcal is made with agave Espadin in San Luis del Rio, Oaxaca.

The agave used in this mezcal are cooked in underground pit ovens, milled by horse-drawn tahona, fermented for 7-10 days with mountain spring water and double distilled in copper stills.

David Grutman / Space Food

David Grutman and Space Perspective reveal The David Grutman Spaceflight Experience, the world’s only carbon-neutral space travel company.

A whole new category of curated, luxury space travel, The David Grutman Spaceflight is a limited series of Space Perspective flights curated by Grutman that will fully immerse Space Explorers in the high-energy, transportive luxury of Groot Hospitality.

In addition to customized menus and cocktail programs, Space Explorers can expect a world-class experience that includes elite concierge services and hotel stays at Grutman’s current and future properties in Miami.

It’s an experience that will see Groot Hospitality take some of their most beloved brands to the next frontier -- space.

Space Perspective will begin commercial spaceflight on Florida's Space Coast, estimated at the end of 2024.

Nicholas DiGiovanni

Nicholas DiGiovanni has over 25 million followers across his social media accounts, including YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

He's one of the youngest ever finalists on MasterChef, placing third when he competed at 22.

After graduating from high school, DiGiovanni went to Harvard University, where he created his own concentration called "Food and Climate".

After completing MasterChef and graduating from Harvard, DiGiovanni began posting cooking videos on YouTube. In his first-ever YouTube video, DiGiovanni cooked the dessert he would have made in the MasterChef finale, which has over 2.9 million views as of March 2022.

He then began to regularly post videos of him cooking different foods.

His YouTube channel has over 8.7 million subscribers.

Kalen Allen

Kalen Allen is a social media star, YouTuber, digital creator, actor and writer.

At just 26, he's catapulted into the mainstream media, reaching millions of people worldwide across his social media platforms and through his online content.

Discovered in 2018 by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Kalen first made a name for himself through his hilarious "Kalen Reacts" videos, giving colorful and witty commentary on culinary concoctions found on the internet.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled's wife came to the W South Beach to watch the special taping of Good Day New York. While there, he face-timed his wife and surprised Rosanna with a quick catch-up call.

Alex Guarnaschelli

Alex Guarnaschelli is a chef, cookbook author and television personality. She currently serves as an executive chef at New York City's Butter restaurant.

She appears as a television personality on the Food Network shows The Kitchen, Chopped (as a judge), Iron Chef America, All Star Family Cook-off, Guy's Grocery Games and The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

She hosts Alex's Day Off, The Cooking Loft and Supermarket Stakeout.

The Pasta Queen

Nadia Caterina Munno, also known as The Pasta Queen, is an Italian social media entertainer and author who brings beauty, feel-good content and just gorgeous recipes.

Find out what happens when she gets together with Rosanna to cook one of her most viral pasta recipes.

Hottest restaurants in Miami

Scotto sisters at Joe's Stone Crab

America's Premier Seafood Restaurant for 110 Years. No visit to Miami has been complete without stopping in at Joe's Stone Crab.