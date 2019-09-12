‘A Night at the Museum for Grown-Ups' returns to American Museum of Natural History

This weekend, over 200 people are expected to sleep under the blue whale inside the Hall of Ocean Life at the American Museum of Natural history, as part of the popular event “A Night at the Museum for Grown-Ups.”

The slumber party has been bringing out the inner child of those 21 and up since 2014.

“The night starts with a champagne toast here in the Hall of Ocean Life. We have a sit-down dinner, and then we just have a ton of activities over the course of the evening, everything from live animals to tours around the museum,” said Lisa Krassner, Chief of Visitor Services and Security for the AMNH.

Inspired by the film of the same name, attendees get to explore the museum exhibits in a more close-up and personal capacity than during normal business hours. This year, the museum’s new exhibit “T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator” is expected to be a major draw, although all 45 exhibition halls tend to be crowd-pleasers.

“You can really make the evening what you want it to be, but you have the run of the museum to yourself,” Krassner said.

The museum also provides breakfast the next morning before all guests return home.

Tickets are still available, and can be found at the museum’s website.