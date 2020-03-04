A ‘gym for crafters’ on Long Island

It's said to be the first "gym for crafters." Let's Craft in Westbury offers a blank canvas for people to create and connect.



“Similar to a gym membership where you pay a monthly fee and use equipment but instead of treadmills we have laser printers,” said owner Karrie Anne Vitti.



And instead of spin bikes they have sewing machines.

Vitti came up with the membership-only concept after the crazy crafter said she didn't have space in her home to fit a high-end 54-inch printer.

The basic drop-in fee starts at $10 a visit. Unlimited pricing can be $69 or $209 a month depending on whether you're looking for a personal or business membership.

“This is a place for the mom that wants to make shirts for Disney or for the person who has a business on Facebook and wants to expand their business,” Vitti said.



That's exactly why Don Williams signed up. Let's Craft has enabled him to move his home-based woodworking business to a more structured setting. Here he can personalize his products using equipment that's normally hard to afford as a startup.



“The laser printer allows me to personalize stuff I was already making and I'm able to sell it for more,” said Williams who owns Kuniworks Co.



Casual crafters like Nadia Barbuto and Lucille Siegel look forward to learning from other members. They're planning to hold group classes and tutorials.



“It's nice sharing whatsoever learned and learning from others who have the same mindset,” Siegel said.



Connecting with others and sharing an passion for personalization.