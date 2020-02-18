A good night's sleep is in your reach, here's how

Many of us experience trouble sleeping at one time or another -- in fact, experts say 70 percent of us are sleep-deprived!

So how can you get a good night's sleep?

Dr. Rebecca Robbins is a sleep expert at the Benjamin Hotel. She shared the following tips during Good Day New York on how to sleep well and wake up feeling rested.

1) Use premium sheets and gravity blankets.

The sheets should be made from Kassatex linen-- eucalyptus in the sheets transfer heat more effectively than other fabrics, to create natural moisture control, capable of breathability, to keep you cool for the optimal sleep environment for your body. $225-$280.

Weighted Blankets and their paired Sleep Masks – Weighted blankets are engineered to be 10% of one’s body weight to naturally reduce stress and to increase relaxation for a better sleep.

2) Invest in quality, breathable pajamas. Incorporate bath salts and an eye-roller into your nighttime routine.

Dagsmajan pajamas $99.90 top and $99.90 bottom

Kaia Naturals Bath salts (Soothing bedtime routines, etc) $15

Kitsch Jade Eye rollers $24

3) Try sleep gummies.

While melatonin is naturally secreted in the brain, taking melatonin when experiencing difficulties can help with your sleep and may be particularly useful when traveling in a new time zone.

4) Use air-purifying plants & aromatherapy oils.

Certain plants like the eucalyptus help detoxify the air and allow an optimal sleep environment. Use aromatherapy oils before going to sleep. Lavender and bergamot are two very soothing choices. Vitruvi Diffuser and Lavender Essential Oil (Diffuser: $119 and Oil: $13)

5) Blue light exposure can help to wake you up (or disrupt your sleep).

Light elicits a strong, physiological alerting response, triggering the awake phase of our circadian rhythm. Blue light therapy has been shown in research to dramatically improve alertness and productivity. Blue light also has the added benefit of helping travelers adjust faster when crossing multiple time zones. Verilux® Happy Light Liberty 5K Natural Spectrum Energy Lamp $40. Light Therapy – Dr. Robbins believes in light therapy. She likes the Litebook® EDGE™

6) Use a pillow that matches your sleep position.

Different types of pillow are better for back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and side sleepers

7) Use a meditation cushion.

Those who meditate get better sleep. Also, in some cases, people who meditate actually need less total sleep



8) Consume certain bedtime snacks and teas.

Goji berries, for example, have the highest concentrations of melatonin and the third-highest antioxidant capacity of any common fruit.

