A Day in the Life: Inside the NY Times Book Review process

Behind the scenes at the New York Times Book Review

FOX 5 NY goes behind the scenes with New York Times Book Review Editor Pamela Paul about her process.

NEW YORK - New York Times Book Review Editor Pamela Paul knows her books. As a matter of fact, we’d wager she even knows your books. 

Paul manages a staff of critics and even brings on freelance reviewers to surprise and delight readers of The Gray Lady’s book reviews. 

FOX 5 NY got a chance to speak with the six-time author, podcaster and mother away from her books to see her process and how she selects which of a seemingly endless stream of books deserve your ear.

