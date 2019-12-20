A Day in the Life: Inside the NY Times Book Review process

New York Times Book Review Editor Pamela Paul knows her books. As a matter of fact, we’d wager she even knows your books.

Paul manages a staff of critics and even brings on freelance reviewers to surprise and delight readers of The Gray Lady’s book reviews.

FOX 5 NY got a chance to speak with the six-time author, podcaster and mother away from her books to see her process and how she selects which of a seemingly endless stream of books deserve your ear.