96 members of MS-13 gang arrested

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Friday the takedown of 96 members of the MS-13 gang and their associates.

The two-year-long, multi-agency operation is the largest takedown of Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13 members in New York State history, according to Suffolk DA Timothy Sini.

Criminal charges were brought against members and associates of the ruthless gang.

During the investigation, seven muder plots were thawrted, according to the DA.

Forty-five of the gang members and 19 associates were indicted by a Special Grand Jury for muder conspiracies, drug trafficking, weapons possession and sales, gang violence and other offenses.

The gang is notorious for using machetes to hacked its victims to death.

The assisting agencies inlcuded the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the New York State Police, the Suffolk County Police Department, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, the Nassau County Police Department, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York, the Hempstead Village Police Department, Port Washington Police Department and the Rockville Centre Police Department.

