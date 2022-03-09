91-year-old gets in cane battle with robber in Brooklyn

A 91-year-old used his cane to defend himself in an attack by a robber who was attacking him with his own cane.

The NYPD says it happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday on E. 14th St. and Ave. I in the Midwood neighborhood.

The elderly man was sitting on a stoop when a man walked up to him and demanded cash.

The victim gave $4 to the man, but he demanded more cash. The robber, who walks with a limp, then attacked him in the head with his cane.

The victim defended himself with his own cane and the attacker walked to a bus stop at Avenue J and East 16 Street, where he boarded an eastbound B6 MTA bus.

The victim, who suffered head pain and a laceration above his eye, was later transported to Community Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect in hopes that someone could identify him.