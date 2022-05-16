9-year-old girl found dead with head trauma, bite marks inside Crown Heights apartment, cops say

A police investigation was underway into the shocking death of a nine-year-old girl found with trauma to her head and bite marks to her body in Crown Heights.

Cops responded to an apartment at 571 Lincoln Place on Sunday at about 12:01 p.m. where they found the girl unconscious and unresponsive. EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the child, identified as Shalom Guifarro, dead.

According to the NY Post, the girl was found in her bed after employees at the restaurant below her apartment complained of a foul smell coming from the unit.

The New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Two dog crates were taken from the scene including one with a small dog and another with a pit-bull type dog, added the Post.

In March, a six-year-old girl was found dead along with her mother inside their apartment in the Bronx. According to authorities, police responded to a wellness check at 4024 Monticello Avenue in the Edenwald section.

Advertisement

Officials say the suspect in the slaying, 34-year-old Caleb Duberry, is believed to be Muniz's boyfriend. He was also found dead a short time later inside a Bivonia St. apartment.