Woman, 6-year-old stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment

article

The NYPD is investigating after a woman and a 6-year-old girl were found stabbed to death inside of a Bronx apartment late Saturday night.

According to authorities, police responded to a wellness check at 4024 Monticello Avenue just before midnight on March 5.

Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl unconscious and unresponsive, both with multiple stab wounds.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection to the killing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.