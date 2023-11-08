9-year-old boy struck by food delivery driver in Brooklyn hit-and-run

A 9-year-old boy is said to be in stable condition after he was struck by a food delivery driver in a hit-and-run on Wednesday evening.

The worker was allegedly an Uber Eats delivery driver taking food from a shop near Harrison Avenue in Williamsburg.

Video of the incident, caught from a driver's dashcam shows the incident, which happened at around 5:30 p.m. just after the child had gotten off of a school bus.

The Uber Eats delivery driver did not stay on the scene and fled immediately after the accident.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The NYPD is continuing to search for the drivers, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.