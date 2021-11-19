Harlem fire: Man and woman dead, child among injured

Two people died and four others were hurt, including a four-year-old girl, in an apartment building fire in Harlem.

The NYPD said that the girl was in stable condition after the fire.

The flames broke out on the third floor of the five-story building at 1833 7th Ave. at around 1:43 a.m. Friday.

The fire reached two alarms with 106 firefighters responding to the scene.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters discovered a 37-year-old female, a 4-year-old female, a 1-month-old male, an 81-year-old male, a 56-year-old female, and a 44-year-old female.

Adianatou-Nene Korouma, 37, of apartment 4D, was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead from smoke inhalation, according to police. A neighbor told reporters at the scene that the woman was the mother of young children.

The 81-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai East where he was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m.

The girl suffered severe burns and was treated at Harlem Hospital.

The identity of the deceased man was pending proper family notification.

The others were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.