9 arrested, 12 vehicles impounded after street takeover foiled in East Farmingdale

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The Brief The Suffolk County Street Takeover Task Force intercepted a planned gathering in the Plainview-East Farmingdale area just minutes after it began on Friday night. Numerous vehicles blocked off Central Avenue in East Farmingdale to perform reckless stunts, donuts, and burnouts before officers moved in. The crackdown resulted in nine arrests, the impoundment of 12 vehicles and the issuance of 46 traffic tickets.



A late-night street takeover in East Farmingdale was dismantled by law enforcement on Friday, resulting in nine arrests, dozens of traffic citations and 12 vehicles being towed away.

What we know:

The Suffolk County Police Department's Street Takeover Task Force intercepted the event around 11:40 p.m. along Central Avenue.

Officers found numerous vehicles blocking the roadway, with drivers actively shutting down traffic to perform dangerous stunts, burnouts, and donuts. The task force quickly moved in to disperse the crowd and contain the participants.

In addition to the nine arrests and 12 vehicle impoundments, officers issued 46 traffic tickets for various moving and equipment violations.

Dig deeper:

The following nine people were arrested at the scene and charged with Unlawful Speed Contest:

Logan Woodwiss, 23, of Merrick

Devanny Alvarezcanela, 20, of Merrick

Maher Jaghab, 21, of Merrick

Christopher Sosa, 31, of Corona

Joseph Miller, 18, of Deer Park

Davon Chavesmariano, 26, of Brentwood

Justin Jadunandan, 20, of Jamaica

Dale Richardson, 30, of Uniondale

Brian Fortune, 22, of West Islip

What's next:

All nine suspects have been released and are scheduled for arraignment at the First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.