9 arrested, 12 vehicles impounded after street takeover foiled in East Farmingdale
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. - A late-night street takeover in East Farmingdale was dismantled by law enforcement on Friday, resulting in nine arrests, dozens of traffic citations and 12 vehicles being towed away.
What we know:
The Suffolk County Police Department's Street Takeover Task Force intercepted the event around 11:40 p.m. along Central Avenue.
Officers found numerous vehicles blocking the roadway, with drivers actively shutting down traffic to perform dangerous stunts, burnouts, and donuts. The task force quickly moved in to disperse the crowd and contain the participants.
In addition to the nine arrests and 12 vehicle impoundments, officers issued 46 traffic tickets for various moving and equipment violations.
Dig deeper:
The following nine people were arrested at the scene and charged with Unlawful Speed Contest:
- Logan Woodwiss, 23, of Merrick
- Devanny Alvarezcanela, 20, of Merrick
- Maher Jaghab, 21, of Merrick
- Christopher Sosa, 31, of Corona
- Joseph Miller, 18, of Deer Park
- Davon Chavesmariano, 26, of Brentwood
- Justin Jadunandan, 20, of Jamaica
- Dale Richardson, 30, of Uniondale
- Brian Fortune, 22, of West Islip
What's next:
All nine suspects have been released and are scheduled for arraignment at the First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.
The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Suffolk County Police Department.