WATCH: FOX 5 NY's initial reporting of the 9/11 attacks - 'There's another one!'

On September 11, 2001, over 2,600 people perished at the World Trade Center, 125 people died at the Pentagon and 256 people died on four airplanes after terrorists hijacked the planes and turned them into guided missiles.

Back on that day, FOX 5 News started LIVE reports on the 9/11 attacks at 8:48 a.m., just after the first plane hit the World Trade Center. The clip below continues until just after the second plane hit the second Twin Tower.

***WATCH in the YouTube playlist below.