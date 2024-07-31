Expand / Collapse search

9/11 families call for justice ahead of Saudi Arabia lawsuit hearing

Published  July 31, 2024 2:39pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

9/11 Justice news conference

Members of 9/11 Justice held a news conference on Wednesday morning.

NEW YORK CITY - Members of 9/11 Justice – an organization comprising families of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks – held a news conference on Wednesday morning ahead of a hearing regarding Saudi Arabia's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit alleging their involvement in the attacks. 

The hearing seeks to determine Saudi Arabia's legal responsibility and accountability for the events.

"In a few moments, hundreds of family members of those that were killed in 9/11 – first responders, members of FDNY and NYPD – will file into the courthouse, the federal courthouse in the southern district of Manhattan, to hear for the first time publicly the evidence that the 9/11 families have amassed over the past 20 years about the culpability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the 9/11 terrorist attacks," Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice, said.

The hearing follows years of advocacy and legal battles by the victims' families in their ongoing quest for justice and transparency.