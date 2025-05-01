9/11 first responders still facing delays despite funding restored to health program

Staffing reductions by the Department of Government Efficiency have led to major delays in healthcare services for thousands 9/11 first responded and survivors.

While funding cuts were reversed in February following public backlash, staffing shortages and long wait times remain an ongoing problem.

What we know:

In February, DOGE implemented a 20% staff reduction within the World Trade Center Health Program, a federal initiative under the CDC that provides medical care to 9/11 first responders and survivors. Although some funding was reinstated following public backlash, many positions remain unfilled, causing prolonged delays in patient services.

Michael Barasch, an attorney representing the 9/11 community, highlighted the issue: "The rules are that you can't get treated until you're certified with a 9/11 illness. But if you can't get an appointment to get your illness certified, that's essentially taking away your treatment."

The backstory:

Established to offer free annual health exams and treatment for 9/11-related conditions, the World Trade Center Health Program currently serves approximately 130,000 individuals nationwide. The program's efficiency has been compromised due to staffing cuts, affecting its ability to certify new patients and provide timely care.

Retired FDNY Lt. Michael O’Connell shared his experience: "In 2007, I wound up developing a very rare autoimmune disease called sarcoidosis. The World Trade Center Health Program literally saves lives. It saved me."

What's next:

In addition to restoring the funding that was previously cut, advocates for the 9/11 community are now pushing lawmakers in Washington to increase federal support by another $3 billion.

They argue that more than two decades after the Twin Towers collapsed, people are still getting sick—and still dying—from 9/11-related conditions.