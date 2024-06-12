86-year-old man struck and killed by DoT truck in Brooklyn

Police are investigating after an 86-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a Department of Transportation truck in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the victim was crossing the street in Bay Ridge when they were struck by the truck at around 3:30 p.m. in Bay Ridge.

The force of the collision decapitated the victim.

The driver stayed on the scene of the accident afterward, and no charges have been filed.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.