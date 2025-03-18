85-year-old NJ veteran facing eviction after losing military records

The Brief 85-year-old Air Force veteran John Walter Ferguson is facing eviction after being unable to access VA benefits due to his military records being lost in a 1973 National Archives fire. His son and the nonprofit Project Kind have been fighting for assistance, but without official discharge documentation, Ferguson has struggled to qualify for benefits. New Jersey lawmakers and agencies have stepped in, with the Department of Community Affairs pledging to cover his back rent and two additional months while federal officials work on a long-term solution.



An 85-year-old Air Force veteran is facing eviction from his Boonton, New Jersey, apartment.

Due to a fire that destroyed his military records decades ago, Ferguson has been unable to access the VA benefits he is entitled to. With his eviction court date set for March 27, his son and a local nonprofit, Project Kind, are working tirelessly to secure assistance before time runs out.

What we know:

John Walter Ferguson, a retired Air Force veteran, is at risk of losing his home due to the lack of official documentation proving his military service. His records were lost in the 1973 National Archives fire, which destroyed 16-18 million official military records in Washington, D.C. Because of this, the VA does not recognize his service, making him ineligible for benefits that could help cover housing and medical expenses.

Ferguson’s son, John Paul Ferguson, has taken on the role of full-time caregiver for his father and has been advocating on his behalf. The family has reached out to numerous agencies for assistance but has struggled to navigate the bureaucratic process without the missing documentation.

Now Project Kind, a Rockaway, New Jersey-based nonprofit, got involved when Ferguson was living in a motel and sometimes in his son's van. The organization managed to locate a record of his service, but still lacks the necessary details about his discharge status to qualify for full benefits.

What they're saying:

Ferguson is frustrated that his service to the country has not been acknowledged when he needs help the most.

"I want what’s available. I want to take advantage of the benefits that are available to me as a veteran," he said.

What's next:

FOX 5 contacted New Jersey’s federal lawmakers, all of whom offered to help. By late Tuesday, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s office—Sherrill being a former naval pilot and current gubernatorial candidate—reached out to Ferguson's family directly and said they would work on resolving the issue at the federal level.

Meanwhile, while reporting on Ferguson’s story, FOX 5 received word from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs that Ferguson’s back rent and two additional months of rent would be covered.

What you can do:

Project Kind has been instrumental in assisting Ferguson and other veterans facing homelessness. To support their efforts, visit Project Kind or find them on Instagram at @projectkindcares

For homeless veterans or those at risk, New Jersey offers the Vet2Vet hotline for assistance. You can reach them at 1-888-838-7654