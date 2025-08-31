82-year-old NJ man is the world's oldest ocean water lifeguard

The Brief Ed Kizoogawitz has been a lifeguard in Bay Head, New Jersey, since 1962. The 82-year-old currently holds the Guinness world record for oldest active open-water lifeguard. He has no plans of stopping any time soon!



At the Jersey Shore, lifeguards are a summer staple, keeping swimmers safe and the beaches buzzing with life.

But one local guard stands out from the rest, not just for his dedication, but for his decades-long career, which started in 1962.

What we know:

At 82 years old, Ed Kizoogawitz holds the Guinness world record for oldest active open-water lifeguard.

"I never thought I'd be doing it this long," Kizoogawitz said. "I think my starting pay on the ocean for the state of New Jersey was $1.52 an hour. Back then, we used to wear leather belts."

The 82-year-old has held a few different jobs at various New Jersey beaches over the course of his 63-year career. But he's been a lifeguard at Bay Head beach for more than 20 years.

What they're saying:

"Ed's a permanent fixture here," said Ed Stahlin, a New Jersey beachgoer."You can see him any day of the week talking to the younger guards, pretty much mentoring 'em."

The retired teacher has lent those skills to helping the next generation of lifeguards.

"I work with Ed about two times a week, and he's taught me a lot about the currents, the tides," said Dylan Johnson, a New Jersey lifeguard. "Cause he doesn't really act his age. He's always very; he's very young at heart."

What's next:

At 82 years old, Kizoogawitz isn't showing signs of slowing down.

"The biggest question that I get asked is, well, how do you do it? How do you stay in shape and everything?" he said. "I just put one foot in front of the other, above the Green, nobody's caught me yet. I guess I’m doing ok."

He's a mentor and, in his words, a regular lifeguard at the beach, still making water rescues alongside other lifeguards.

With the end of the beach season on the Jersey Shore approaching, He'd like to come back next year.

"I’ve been lucky that I've been able to do it for so long. The best thing I can leave behind is my experience being passed down to the next generation."