800,000 non-citizens could vote under NYC proposal

Immigrants who have not become U.S. citizens would be allowed to vote for mayor, city council, and other New York City public offices in a bill that is sponsored by Democratic City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez.

"I feel that 2021 that New York City can be a role model," Rodriguez says.

City Council is scheduled to vote on the measure on Thursday.

It would cover about 800,000 New Yorkers who have green cards and working papers.

Councilman Rodriguez says, "This is a great opportunity that we have to give the dignity and respect to those hard-working individuals that have green cards, that have working papers who contribute to our city."

But Republican State Senator Robert Ortt, the Minority Leader, is among those who oppose the bill.

"It shows a disdain for the constitution," Ortt says. "It's going to incentivize people to know, hey you can show up in America, you can show up in New York City, you can vote. You can get a driver’s license. You can get all the benefits of citizenship without having to go through the process of becoming a citizen."

Ortt believes that allowing non-citizens to vote is a slap in the face to all immigrants who have become U.S. citizens.

"I firmly believe this will be struck down at some point in a court of law," Ortt says.

Rodriguez responded by saying, "We welcome any lawsuit. We have the law on our side."