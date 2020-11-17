8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications submitted on behalf of homeless people in LA

Two men have been charged in a 41-count criminal complaint for allegedly submitting more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications on behalf of homeless people in Los Angeles, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro, 53, aka Mark Anthony Gonsalves, and Marcos Raul Arevalo, 34, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit voter fraud, eight counts of voter fraud, four counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument and four misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit.

Montenegro faces an additional 10 counts of voter fraud, seven counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, two counts of perjury and five misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit.

The pair is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Prosecutors allege that Montenegro submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October 2020. He is also is accused of falsifying names, addresses and signatures on nomination papers under penalty of perjury to run for mayor in the city of Hawthorne.

If convicted as charged, Montenegro faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years and eight months in state prison, while Arevalo faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County's District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.