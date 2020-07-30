Expand / Collapse search

8-year-old girl attacked by fox in N.J.

Essex County
Associated Press

LIVINGSTON, N.J. - An 8-year-old was treated at a hospital after she was attacked by a fox in Essex County, police said.

The attack took place Wednesday afternoon outside the child's home on Springbrook Road.

The girl was playing near a shed when the fox attacked, Detective Lt. Chris Reinhardt told NJ.com. She sustained “small puncture wounds” on her shins and foot, Reinhardt said.

A neighbor chased the animal away.

The girl was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center.

Animal control officers were trying to locate the fox.

