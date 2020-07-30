8-year-old girl attacked by fox in N.J.
LIVINGSTON, N.J. - An 8-year-old was treated at a hospital after she was attacked by a fox in Essex County, police said.
The attack took place Wednesday afternoon outside the child's home on Springbrook Road.
The girl was playing near a shed when the fox attacked, Detective Lt. Chris Reinhardt told NJ.com. She sustained “small puncture wounds” on her shins and foot, Reinhardt said.
A neighbor chased the animal away.
The girl was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center.
Animal control officers were trying to locate the fox.