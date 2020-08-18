8-year-old boy tests an 'Iron Man' bionic arm for first time

A young amputee from Ohio was over the moon as he tested out his "Iron Man"-themed bionic arm for the first time.

Footage released on August 14 shows James Parris, 8, using the prosthetic, a Hero Arm custom made for him by Open Bionics, to pick up a stone.

James's mom, Melissa, said her son has always wanted a robot hand.

"James received his Hero Arm and he was so excited," she said in a media release. "He put it on and somehow knew what to do right away."

"James said to make sure to tell everyone that his Hero Arm is everything he thought it would be and more," she added. "He wanted to thank everyone that has helped with making his dream come true."

James got the Marvel "Iron Man" style. The Hero Arm comes in many other covers, including designs inspired by Disney's "Frozen," "Alita: Battle Angel," BB-8 from the recent "Star Wars" trilogy, and several more.

