8-year-old and mom killed by tornado in Louisiana

The body of an 8-year-old was found in the woods more than a half-mile from his demolished home after a tornado tore through a Louisiana town. His mother's body was found hours later under debris a block from the home, according to the Caddo County Sheriff's Office.

The tornado touched down in Keithville on Tuesday night.

No one else was been reported missing as a result of the storm.

A man was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Caddo Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Lareta St. in Keithville’s Pecan Farms area after a tornado touched down.

Several structures were damaged. Electrical lines and trees were also knocked down.

Caddo deputies, K-9 teams, firemen, and volunteers searched through debris and the area for the missing mother and son.

The child’s father had reported them missing from their home, which the sheriff said was demolished in the storm.

The forecast for Wednesday called for more severe storms. Tornado warnings were issued Wednesday morning for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, where mobile homes at a park in Sharkey County were reduced to piles of shredded debris.

With the Associated Press