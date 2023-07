Eight people, including seven firefighters, were injured after a fire at a building in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the fire ripped through two adjacent buildings on Castle Hill Avenue in Unionport.

The fire began just after 2 p.m., spreading from one building to the other. The fire was placed under control around 4:30 p.m.

All of the injured are expected to be okay. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.