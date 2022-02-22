Bird flu fears: 8 cases of avian flu detected in backyard flock on Long Island

Eight cases of the highly contagious bird flu were confirmed in a flock of non-commercial birds living in a backyard on Long Island, said, federal health officials.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at a USDA laboratory in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties "will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease."

Birds from the flock will not enter the food system, said the USDA in a statement.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

The bird flu in 2015 killed 15 million birds.

The USDA reminds Americans that the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs is to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F to kill bacteria and viruses.

Also, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to State/Federal officials, either through their state veterinarian or through APHIS’ toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593.

Last month, a duck killed by a hunter in South Carolina had a contagious and dangerous bird flu that was not been detected in the wild in the U.S. in five years, officials said.

