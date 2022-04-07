76-year-old woman at ATM thrown to ground, robbed in the Bronx

A 76-year-old woman attempting to withdraw money from an ATM at a bank in the Bronx was grabbed and thrown to the ground during a robbery, said police.

The incident occurred on April 2 at about 1:40 p.m. inside the HSBC Bank at 1 East Fordham Road in the Belmont section.

The suspect grabbed the woman's purse and threw her to the ground before fleeing northbound on Jerome Avenue. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center with a cut to her head.

Anyone with information about the assault was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A 76-year-old woman attempting to withdraw money from an ATM at a bank in the Bronx was grabbed and thrown to the ground during a robbery, said police.

Earlier this week, another 76-year-old woman was severely injured in a violent mugging in the area of Roberts Ave. and Hobart Ave in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx.

The woman suffered a broken hip after a suspect pulled her hair and another suspect grabbed her purse and forcibly swung her, causing her to fall.

Advertisement



