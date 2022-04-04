Elderly woman injured in violent NYC mugging

A 76-year-old NYC woman was severely injured in a violent mugging.

The NYPD says that it happened just after midnight on Sunday in the area of Roberts Ave. and Hobart Ave in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx.

Three people went up to a 76-year-old woman. One of them pulled her hair, while the second pulled her purse and forcibly swung her, causing her to fall.

They snatched the purse, which contained $50, a wallet, a debit card, and insurance cards.

EMS took the victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital for a fractured hip

The robbers took off on foot towards Hobart Avenue and have not been seen.

The NYPD released a video and images from the incident in hopes that someone would come forward to help catch them. No further descriptions were available of the suspects.