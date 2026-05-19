75-year-old man found shot to death along Queens lake in broad daylight

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The Brief A 75-year-old man was found shot along a lake in a Queens park on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the motive is still unknown.



An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found fatally shot in Queens on Monday, with no arrests made.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call about an unconscious man along the Kissena Lake shoreline just before 5 p.m. They arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to his neck and back.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified by police as 75-year-old Albert Itzkowitz from Queens.

Kissens Lake is located in Kissena Park in East Flushing, Queens.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and the motive is still unknown. Police are investigating, but have yet to release any descriptions of possible suspects.