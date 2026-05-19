75-year-old man found shot to death along Queens lake in broad daylight
article
QUEENS - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found fatally shot in Queens on Monday, with no arrests made.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call about an unconscious man along the Kissena Lake shoreline just before 5 p.m. They arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to his neck and back.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified by police as 75-year-old Albert Itzkowitz from Queens.
Kissens Lake is located in Kissena Park in East Flushing, Queens.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made, and the motive is still unknown. Police are investigating, but have yet to release any descriptions of possible suspects.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.