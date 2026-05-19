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75-year-old man found shot to death along Queens lake in broad daylight

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Published  May 19, 2026 8:48am EDT
Queens
FOX 5 NY
article

NYPD Vehicle (File)

The Brief

    • A 75-year-old man was found shot along a lake in a Queens park on Monday.
    • He was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • No arrests have been made, and the motive is still unknown.

QUEENS - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found fatally shot in Queens on Monday, with no arrests made.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call about an unconscious man along the Kissena Lake shoreline just before 5 p.m. They arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to his neck and back. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified by police as 75-year-old Albert Itzkowitz from Queens.

Kissens Lake is located in Kissena Park in East Flushing, Queens.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and the motive is still unknown. Police are investigating, but have yet to release any descriptions of possible suspects.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

QueensNew York CityCrime and Public Safety