Expand / Collapse search

74-year-old FDNY worker arrested on public lewdness charges

By
Published 
FDNY
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - A 74-year-old member of the FDNY was arrested on public lewdness charges after reportedly being caught masturbating inside a Midtown Manhattan subway station.

Albert Simmonds was arrested inside the 42nd Street-Bryant Park subway station at about 4 p.m. on Friday.

Police also found drugs on him and added a charge for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Simmonds was not on duty at the time of his arrest.  It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

He was one of three city employees arrested in a 12-hour span on Friday.  None of the arrests was connected.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------