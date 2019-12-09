74-year-old FDNY worker arrested on public lewdness charges

article

A 74-year-old member of the FDNY was arrested on public lewdness charges after reportedly being caught masturbating inside a Midtown Manhattan subway station.

Albert Simmonds was arrested inside the 42nd Street-Bryant Park subway station at about 4 p.m. on Friday.

Police also found drugs on him and added a charge for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Simmonds was not on duty at the time of his arrest. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

He was one of three city employees arrested in a 12-hour span on Friday. None of the arrests was connected.