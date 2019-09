article

BLADENSBURG, Md. - A 73-year-old Bladensburg woman is jailed without bond after she allegedly used a brick to murder her 82-year-old neighbor early Sunday morning.

Prince George’s County police investigators say Chun Yong Oh of Emerson Street repeatedly struck Hwa Cha Pak with a brick after a dispute.

A source told FOX 5 that the pair were arguing about money. They say Oh had loaned Pak tens of thousands of dollars.