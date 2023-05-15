73-year-old put in chokehold, thrown to ground and punched in Brooklyn robbery

The NYPD is searching for a suspect they said attacked and robbed a 73-year-old man in a Brooklyn building.

It happened Sunday around 2:20 p.m., inside a residential building in the area of Hooper Street and S. Fifth Street in the Williamsburg section.

According to police, the suspect put the man in a chokehold and threw him to the ground before punching him in the head.

The suspect then took the victim's wallet, which contained a debit card and $60, out of his pocket, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).