72-year-old Queens man with Alzheimer's goes missing: NYPD

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Richmond Hill
FOX 5 NY
Miguel Rivera article

Miguel Rivera, a missing 72-year-old man from Queens. 

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a 72-year-old Queens man with Alzheimer's who went missing on Wednesday.

Police say that Miguel Rivera was last seen just after 4:30 p.m. on December 21, leaving his home on 110th Street in Richmond Hill.

He is described as a man with a light complexion, standing roughly 5'8" tall with a thin build, brown eyes, short gray hair, a gray goatee and a missing front tooth.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black beanie, green sweatpants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.