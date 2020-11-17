70-year-old woman shot on bus in Brooklyn

article

A gunman opened fire in a busy intersection in Brooklyn, wounding a bystander riding a bus on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The gunfire erupted near Fulton Street and Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 2:40 p.m., the NYPD said.

One round grazed a 70-year-old woman's head, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. She was sitting near the back of a B25 bus, which was driving along its route on Fulton Street.

The bus driver heard popping sounds, a union official said.

Passengers ducked down and told the driver that the woman was hurt, police said.

The wounded woman was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police recovered at least two shell casings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.